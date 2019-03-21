BELLEFONTAINE - Roger Dale Farr, 74, of Bellefontaine, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:08 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio on October 18, 1944, the son of the late Virgil Farr and Imogene (Kennedy) Lovelace.

He is survived by his sister, Frances (Dan) Shough of DeGraff, his nephew, Troy (Dawn) Shough of Quincy, his niece, Rhonda (John) Rose of Crystal River, FL, his great nieces and nephews; Kolt Shough of Columbus, Brittany Shough of Dayton, Hieth Rose of Elizabethtown, TN, and Hailiann Rose of Crystal River, FL, his great-great nephews and niece; Saige, Brody, and Giana and his very special caregiver, Lana Patch of Belle Center and all of the other loving caretakers that were always so kind to Roger.

Roger worked with RTC Services in Bellefontaine. He enjoyed playing his drums, bowling, and watching movies, especially at the movie theatre when he could. He also loved all food and his favorite meal was pizza.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the gazebo at Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to CRSI, 1150 Scioto St., Suite 100, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com