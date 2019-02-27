|
|
WELLSVILLE - Ann L. Babcock, 66, of Wellsville passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Wellsville Manor Care Center after a long illness.
Ann, born on November 7, 1952, was the first child of James William and Frances Kozlowski. She was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and also of Wellsville High School, class of 1970. She graduated from St. James Nursing School in Hornell and received her RN degree. During her career she worked at many hospitals and nursing homes including a job as a pediatric nurse in pediatric home care.
Ann enjoyed sharing her love of art with children and was active in the Children's Ministry in several local churches. For many years, Ann enjoyed attending Bible Study classes and was involved with church activities. She worked several summers as a camp nurse for the Boy Scouts of America. She enjoyed gardening and especially liked spending time with her many nieces and nephews. Ann recently volunteered much of her time visiting and providing transportation for elderly friends.
She is survived by her mother, Fran; her three sisters, Mary [Michael] Raven of Lakewood, Calif., Kathleen Ueblacker of Wellsville, and Nancy [Gary] Hill of Corfu; her five brothers, James [Gary Brink] Babcock, Stephen [Jan Kerata] Babcock, Michael Babcock of White Salmon, Ore., Joseph Babcock of Glens Falls, and Gerald [Shawna] Babcock of Willowick, Ohio; 13 nieces and nephews, Beth, John, Linda, Aurora, Gavin, Matthew, Sarah, William, Nathan, Andi, Adam, Shana, and Jacob; three great nephews; her aunt, Francelia Hamlin, and her close friend, Carla Eisenhower.
She was predeceased by her father, James, and her sister, Barbara Jo.
A rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, followed by calling hours from 4 till 6 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church and burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to the Immaculate Conception School,or to the Hart Comfort House, or to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps. To leave online contributions please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019