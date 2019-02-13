|
CONROE, Texas - David Kenneth "Dave" Gleason Sr., of Conroe, Texas, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
He was born in Wellsville, NY on March 13, 1941, to Kenneth and Ruby Gleason. He was a graduate of Wellsville High School (1959) and finished his education at Oswego State Teacher College, with a degree in Industrial Arts. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1962. In June of 1964, he married his childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Barbara (Ackerman) Gleason who remained by his side until his passing.
Dave began his career as an industrial arts teacher in Greenwood and Whitesville. Later, he worked for The Air Preheater Company in Wellsville, Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, Bechtel in San Francisco, Calif. and retired from Bechtel in Frederick, Md.
While Dave's career was very important to him, he was ruled by love for his family and a keen sense of adventure. While raising his children, he took time every summer to spirit them off into the woods in Canada or to the beaches in North Carolina or to any number of offbeat, off road destinations for camping and fishing. As a youth, he attained the rank of Life Scout and carried his love of nature throughout his life. In retirement, Dave and Barbara parted with most of their worldly goods and spent three years roaming and exploring the lower 48 states. In 2003, they settled in Conroe and became active members of The Vineyard Church of Conroe.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, his mother, Ruby, and his sister, Anita and son Joey Keib, all of Wellsville. Those left to cherish his memory include his partner and wife, Barbara Gleason of Conroe; sister, Loraine Moran of Wellsville; son, David (Wanda) Gleason of Conroe; son, Matthew (Kim) Gleason of Spring, Texas; brother-in-law, Richard Ackerman of Humble; grandchildren, Alexander Gleason of Philadelphia, Pa., Nicole Gleason of Spring Texas, Kenneth Gleason of Houston Texas, Michael Gleason of Houston Texas; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Sharon) Keib, Kandra (Kevin) Garwood, Robin (Gary) Ahrens, Sean (Sandy) Moran, Tammy (Robert) Christman, Kelly (Jesse) Case, Jolene (Kennon) James, Jaclyn Ackerman and a host of devoted family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, Texas. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019