Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calling hours at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Elizabeth I. "Betty" Slingerland


Elizabeth I. "Betty" Slingerland Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Elizabeth I. "Betty" Slingerland, 87, of Wellsville, NY, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Born November 7, 1931, in Duke Center, Pa., she was the daughter of George W. and Agnes Nelson Freeman. On October 14, 1950, in Kane, Pa., she married Lyle R. Slingerland, who survives. A 1949 graduate of Kane High School, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty and her husband resided in Wellsville since 1966.

Surviving besides her husband, Lyle, are: two daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Messing of State College, Pa. and Kristine Slingerland of Wellsville; a son-in-law, Thomas Slavin, Sr. of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Andrea (Gregory) Gettman of St. Louis, Mo., Joshua (Nicole) Messing of State College, Michele (Lloyd) Campbell of Wellsville, Thomas (Elice) Slavin, Jr. of Wellsville, and Theresa (Dustin) George of Perry; nine great-grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Daniel, Madison, Taylor, Loren, Hannah, Liam, and Grayson, with a 10th soon to arrive; three great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Xavier, and Layne; a sister, Deanne Sierka of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Cathy Valley, Angela Rhodes, and Kim Crowner.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Marilyn E. Slavin, on August 22, 2009; three sisters, Marjorie Jones, Pauline Griswold, and Virginia DiFrancesco; and a brother, George Swanson.

Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1–3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Gregory DeSalvatore will officiate. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery, Mt. Jewett, Pa. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019
