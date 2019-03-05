Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department
Jared S. Coleman


WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Jared S. Coleman, 30, of 381 South Main St., lost his battle with addiction on Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was born Sept. 23, 1988, in Coudersport, Pa., the son of Leo E. and Joan M. (Harrison) Coleman.

Jared was raised in Whitesville and was a 2006 graduate of Whitesville High School. He was a graduate of the Alfred State College-School of Applied Technology, with a degree in Computer-aided design. He was employed at Whitesville Central School. He was a kind and caring person who loved his family and adored his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed sports, and was an avid Miami Dolphins and Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his mother, Joan (Cleon Densmore) Coleman of Wellsville; his father, Leo (Lisa) Coleman of Whitesville; two brothers, Jason (Brandi) Coleman of Wellsville, and Justin (Alicia) Coleman of Whitesville; three step-brothers, Scott (Jessica) Buchholz of Whitesville, David Melissa Buchholz of Buffalo, and Naylor Densmore of Delaware; paternal grandparents, Leo and Jean Coleman of Rexville; maternal grandfather, Stewart (Eleanor) Harrison of Leesberg, Fla.; four beloved nieces and nephews, Lucas, Allison, Lorelai, Rhett Coleman; several aunts and uncles; and a special close friend, Jo'elle Cooper of Salamanca.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Arlene Harrison.

Friends are invited to a service on memories and reception on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department. Please consider memorial donations the Hornell Humane Society.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019
