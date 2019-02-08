Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellsville Elks Lodge
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Wellsville Elks Lodge
Patrick Lester Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Patrick Steven Lester, 64, of 95 East Pearl Street passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Comfort House of Allegany County in Wellsville.

He was born on September 20, 1954 in Wellsville to Donald and Nancy White Lester. On January 27, 1979 in Hanover, New Hampshire he married Nancy Alt, who survives.

Pat grew up in Wellsville and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1972. He graduated from Alfred State College and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Northwood Institute in Midland, MI. In 1979 he joined his father at Don Lester Chevrolet in Wellsville as a salesman and later he became a longtime employee of Wellsville Ford where he currently worked.

He loved the game of golf and was a long-standing member of the Wellsville Country Club. He was a 43-year member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge, and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wellsville. Pat grew up attending St. John's Episcopal Church where he attended services faithfully with his friend Billy Geoppner. He will be remembered for his love of cars, as a Green Bay Packers fan, and his love of Dean Martin music.

Pat is survived by his mother Nancy, of Ellicott, MD; his two sons, Kyle Lester of Seattle, WA, and Ryan Lester of Austin, TX; his life partner Judy Winterhalter, of Wellsville; his brother Michael Lester [Anne Marie] of Flat Rock, NC; his sisters, Sue Fahy of the Villages, FL and Chris O'Brien [Richard] of Ellicott, MD; his cousins, Paul Lester Jr. and Shelly Delaney; several nieces and nephews; and his best pal, Ceaser.

Pat was predeceased by his father, Donald, and his uncle, Paul Lester Sr.

Friends are invited to attend an Elks Lodge of Sorrow on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Wellsville Elks Lodge followed by a Celebration of his life until 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to either the Comfort House of Allegany County or to the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019
