CONESUS - Rob passed peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Feb. 1, 2019 at age 65.
He was born in Wellsville, NY to the late Robert E. and Dortha (Gordon) Taylor Zierak. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Marion (Gross) Taylor, and children, Jacqueline (Brian) Lowry of IL, Justin Rowe Taylor of Livonia, and Robert Brewster Taylor of Conesus; grandchildren, Andrea Anastasia, Sean Lawrence, Paige Margaret, Oliver Rowe, and William Brewster; brother Richard Lee (Sheryl) Taylor of OH; several nephews and many other loving family and friends.
On Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019 a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend went to heaven.
There were many times both good and bad that were celebrated together in the 45 years that he was married to his devoted wife, Marion. Rob survived a massive heart attack in 1990 and had a quintuple bypass, then in 1999 his heart gave out and he received a heart transplant. 19 years later he learned he got cancer as a result of the medications that kept him alive. He was blessed with three wonderful children, Jacqueline, Justin and Robert B. God is good because he got to walk his daughter down the aisle when she got married, got to see five beautiful grandchildren, and he got to live the way he wanted.
He was a graduate to Boston University in 1975 and also married the same year. He worked for many institutions as a development fundraiser, ran his own business, The Marlin Group, retired in 2006 and ended as a clerk at the Wadsworth Library in Geneseo, NY. He was a member of the Conlon-Mulvaney American Legion in Conesus where he was active in the Sons of the American Legion. Remember Rob for his love of family, music, and as an avid sports fan, especially the Patriots and the Red Sox. May he now rest in peace and be with his Lord God for eternal life. Until we meet again.
At Rob's request no calling hours or formal funeral services will be held. A Gathering to Celebrate his Life will be held at the family home in the summer. Private burial Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Transplant Awareness Organization of Greater Rochester, PO Box 23552, Rochester, NY 14692 or Wilmot Cancer Center, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
