ANGELICA - Vina R. Raught, 81, of 7 West Main St., passed away peacefully, Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
Born in Wellsville, Oct. 19, 1937, the daughter of and Clarence and Helen Haskins Armstrong, she had resided in Angelica for the past 30 years, and had lived in Wellsville previously. In her early years she enjoyed roller skating, swimming and diving in school, and in her adult life she enjoyed art, knitting, and was well known for her baking.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, William Raught Jr.; her granddaughter, Brandy Higby; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by four sons, James (Denise) Brownell of Angelica, Robert (Tammy) Gleason of Belmont, Charles (Heather Lynn Fisher) Wheaton of Geneva, and Kelly (Tammy) Wheaton of Florida; her daughters, Dianne (Lance) Waite of Angelica, Sherry (Scott Thurston) Preston of Angelica; her sisters, Helen Coy of Wellsville, Olive Johnson of Ohio; her brothers, Glen Armstrong of Wellsville, Neil "Butch" Cline of Georgia; her best friend, Peg Butler of Angelica; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.
At Vina's request there will be no services, and burial will be at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
Please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com to send a remembrance. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Angelica Ambulance, PO Box 154, Angelica, N.Y. 14709; or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019