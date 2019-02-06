|
WELLSVILLE - William F. "Bill" Whitwood, 81, of Wellsville, NY, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville after a lengthy illness.
Born April 6, 1937, in Friendship, he was the son of Allen and Hazel Bump Whitwood and attended Friendship Central School. On December 1, 1956, in Friendship, he married the former Dorothy L. "Dot" Collins, who predeceased him on July 6, 2016 after 60 years of marriage.
He owned and operated Whitwood Motors for many years as well as working at several local car dealerships. Bill was a member and past captain of Grant Duke Hose Co. and a member of the Wellsville Elks and Wellsville Moose.
Surviving are: five children, Victoria (John) Morris, Shelley Valentine, Bill Whitwood, Lisa Whitwood, and Rick Whitwood; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Grant Duke House Co #1, 80 Stevens St., Wellsville, NY 14895. Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019