BOLIVAR - Zachary M. Whitcher, of 1388 Kansas Hollow Road, Bolivar, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (March 7, 2019).
Born July 6, 1994 in Wellsville, he was the son of Joel (Pam) and Amy (Randy) Brown Spagg.
Zach was a graduate of Bolivar-Richburg Central School, Class of 2012. He was self employed handyman and very proud in receiving his heavy equipment operator certificate.
Zach enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. He had a smile that would light up a room and a personality that brightened the darkest of days. He had all the qualities of a son that anyone could ask for.
Surviving are his mom, Amy (Randy) Spagg of Bolivar; his dad, Joel (Pam) Whitcher of Bolivar; one sister, Erica (Cody) Pinney of Bolivar; step-siblings Corey (Katie) Perkins of Redding, Calif., Brianna (Greg Robinson) Perkins of Cuba, and Hannah Perkins of Bolivar; his paternal grandparents, George (Cherie) Whitcher of Allegany and Ronald (Norie) MacDonald of Ceres; his nieces and nephews Quinn, Shaelynn, Casen, and Bailey; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents.
Friends will be received at the Fresh Fire Worship Center, 3036 Route 417, Olean, on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Michael Sainz will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Bolivar and will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired may be made to Allegany Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, 76 Park Ave., Wellsville or to the Council on Addiction and Prevention 201 S. Union Street, Olean.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019