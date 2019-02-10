|
Carol A. (Evans) Pulkinen, 71 of Rockland, and Florida, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Pulkinen. Born in Brockton and raised in Abington, she was the daughter of the late William and Helen (Gilbride) Evans and a graduate of Abington High School. Carol had been a resident of Rockland for over for over 40 years and after retiring had "wintered in Florida" with her husband Richard. Prior to her retirement, Carol had worked as a shipping processor for local manufacturing companies. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Abington VFW and a communicant of Saint Bridget Church. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her children Richard Pulkinen and his wife Rebecca of Whitman, Kelly Leone and her husband Steve of Braintree and Jennifer Walmsley of Medway, her siblings William Evans and his wife Linda of Abington, Karen Conover and her husband Mark of Abington and Linda Beirne and her husband the late Joseph of So. Weymouth. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bryce, Jake, Griffin, Brooke, Madison, Trever and Caleb as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Marjorie Evans. Her services held Tuesday, February 12, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street, (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St, Bridget Church, Abington. Burial in the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visiting hours on Monday, February 11 from 4 - 7 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019