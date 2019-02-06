|
|
Joan A.M. Gearin (OSullivan) of Arlington, formerly of Dorchester. Passed away on February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Gearin. Loving mother of Mary Ellen Gearin and Joan L. Gearin of Arlington. Daughter of the late Helen (Flynn) and Donald J. OSullivan. Dear sister in law of William J. Gearin and his wife Anne of Merrimack, NH, and the late Catherine Welch and Mary Bilodeau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joan was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury, Emmanuel College, and Boston College Law class of 1977. In Arlington, Joan was involved in League of Womens Voters, Zonta, the Civil Rights Committee, and the Historical Society. Joan was an avid reader, who also loved the ocean, sailing, jazz and classical piano music and birds and flowers. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Eulalias Church, Winchester at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Saint Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Robbins Library, 700 Mass Ave, Arlington, MA 02476. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019