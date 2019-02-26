Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline M. Collins


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aline M. Collins Obituary
Aline M. Collins, 92, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully on February 8, 2019. Mrs. Collins was born in Gardner, MA in 1927, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Elmire (Babineau) Cormier. Mrs. Collins worked many years as a cashier at Marshalls in Bedford and was a member of St. Michaels parish. She moved from her home on Rodney Rd. in Bedford in 2015. She was the beloved wife of the late John Collins, loving mother of Nancy Desmarais of Billerica, John Jack Collins of Nashua, NH, Debora Mulcahy of Billerica, Joseph Collins of Plum Island and James Collins of Salem, MA, devoted grandmother of Matthew and DeAnna Klays, Stephen and Sarah Collins and Erik Hamilton and great grandmother of Lemao, Adriana and Sione. Also survived by five sisters and two brothers. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now