Aline M. Collins, 92, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully on February 8, 2019. Mrs. Collins was born in Gardner, MA in 1927, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Elmire (Babineau) Cormier. Mrs. Collins worked many years as a cashier at Marshalls in Bedford and was a member of St. Michaels parish. She moved from her home on Rodney Rd. in Bedford in 2015. She was the beloved wife of the late John Collins, loving mother of Nancy Desmarais of Billerica, John Jack Collins of Nashua, NH, Debora Mulcahy of Billerica, Joseph Collins of Plum Island and James Collins of Salem, MA, devoted grandmother of Matthew and DeAnna Klays, Stephen and Sarah Collins and Erik Hamilton and great grandmother of Lemao, Adriana and Sione. Also survived by five sisters and two brothers. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Bedford Minutemen from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019