Claire H. (Thibedeau) Recchia 86 died peacefully, Monday February 4, 2019 at St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Recchia, who died in 2014. Born December 14, 1932, in Franklin, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Claire T. (Bourcier) Thibedeau, she was a lifelong Franklin resident. She was educated in Franklin and was a 1950 graduate of Franklin High School. Claire worked as a waitress at the former Foxboro Raceway and made drapes at the Franklin Mill Store. She enjoyed spending time with her family and bowling. She was the Captain of the Emeralds Bowling Team, a former member of the Emblem Club and a former member of St. Marys Church Choir, Franklin. She is survived by her children, Stephen E. Recchia and his wife Mary of Bellingham, David A. Recchia of Georgia, Ronald A. Recchia and his wife Jennifer of Ashford, CT, Edward P. Recchia and his wife Norine of Northbrid ge, a daughter Gail M. Braman and her husband Jere of Win- chendon, a sister, Alice Vendetti of Franklin, 4 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. Claire was the mother of the late Patricia A. Recchia and sister of the late Edward & Harold Thibedeau, and Jeanne Readel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday Feb. 9th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the 480 Pleasant St. Watertown, MA 02472. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019