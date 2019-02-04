|
Eileen L. (Ristaino) Metfooney 85 of Milford, died peacefully, Thursday January 31, 2019, at Countryside Healthcare of Milford, following a long illness. Born November 15, 1933 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island a daughter of the late Amadeo P. and Marie C. (Dumont) Ristaino, she was a former longtime Franklin resident, until moving to Milford 2 years ago. She was raised in Woon- socket and Franklin, and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Eileen worked as a bookkeeper for LImage Inc. of North Providence, Rhode Island for many years. She enjoyed reading, gar- dening, cooking, sewing and knitting. Eileen loved all animals, especially her beloved cats. Eileen was a wonderful Mom and Grandma and is survived by a daughter, Karen A. Burns and her husband Michael of North Providence, a sister Marlene L. Tavares of Fall River, and her grandchildren, Michael and Sean Burns of North Providence. She was the mother of the late Michael G. Metfooney. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours Wednesday February 6th, at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 11:30AM-1:30PM. A graveside service will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019