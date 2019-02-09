|
Kari Ann (Brady) Sanchez, 49, of Bellingham, formerly of Franklin, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dorchester on November 7, 1969, she was the daughter of Walter and Diane (Pedersen) Brady of Bellingham. Kari was a resident of Bellingham for the past 3.5 years and was formerly of Franklin where she graduated from high school in 1987. Kari was the Director of Product Strategy and Product Management at Oracle for the past 5 years and had formerly worked at Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare for many years. Kari loved spending time with her family and especially attending her sons soccer games. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Alex Sanchez of Brighton and Nicholas Sanchez of Bellingham, her brother Daniel Brady and his wife Heather of Woodstock, CT, her sister Brenda Brady-Vargas of East Providence, RI and many aunts, unc- les, nieces nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her longtime comp- anion Martin Travers of Canton and her former husband Eladio Sanchez, formerly of Woburn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, February 11 at 10 a.m. at the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St. in Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com). Burial will follow at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Karis memory to either the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home c/o VNA Care, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019