Loretta M. Petrilli, 81, of Franklin died February 10 at her home. Born in Boston, July 22,1937, the daughter of the late Felix and Margaret (Quaglieri) Petrilli, Miss Petrilli was raised in Roxbury and had lived in Roslindale for many years before moving to Franklin in 1994. Loretta had been a supervisor for the New England Telephone Company for many years before her retirement. Loretta was a very charitable person and was always helping various charities however she could. She is survived by her siblings, Frances Iacobucci of Franklin, Margaret Colacchio of Ashland, Rosemarie Sansone of Walpole and Felix Petrilli of Missoula, Montana. She was the sister of the late Rita Nuscher. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, February 15 from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber Street, Medway at 9:15 followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church at 10:00. Burial will be private in St. Michaels Cemetery, Roslindale. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Johns Seminary 127 Lake Street, Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019