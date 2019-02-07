|
Lynn Marie (Seaholm) Dougherty, 55, of Franklin, formerly of Medway, died February 4th, 2019 at home in the arms of her loved ones after a fiercely courageous battle with cancer. Born in Framingham on June 3rd, 1963, and raised in Franklin, Lynn was the daughter of Ray Seaholm and the late Gail (Rogers) Seaholm. She married Brian Dougherty, also of Franklin, in 1989. She raised her children in Medway for many years before returning to Franklin just two years ago. A graduate of Franklin High School and Northeastern University, Lynn later went on to work for several years as a Vice President at USI Insurance. She enjoyed the great outdoors - exercising, biking, and spending time on the beaches of Cape Cod. But more than anything, Lynn enjoyed being in the company of her children, family, and friends. Lynn is survived by her husband Brian Dougherty and three beloved children: Jenna Dickson and her husband William of Wellesley, Olivia Dougherty of Brookline and Jack Dougherty of Franklin. She is also survived by her loving father and three sisters, Raeann Fizer of Blackstone, Diane Fannon of Eastham and Kathleen Goldberg of Bellingham. Lynn will also leave behind countless relatives, friends, and coworkers who will remember her incredible spirit and strength. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 8th in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 3:00-6:00 pm with a brief service at 5:45 pm, followed by a reception at 3 Restaurant in Franklin where all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Lynn to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater 02379.
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019