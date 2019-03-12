|
Margaret F. Dias, 90, of Englewood, FL passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Mary Brown in Lake Worth, FL. Margaret was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Family and cooking were her passion; Margaret had a love of life and she so enjoyed sharing that joy with others. Born in Franklin, Massachusetts on June 27, 1928, the daughter of Pauline (Rufrano) Padula, Margaret was one of thirteen children. Margaret married William Dias on June 20, 1948 and together raised six children in Wrentham, Massachusetts. They were married for 57 years before his death on April 17, 2005. Margaret was a member of the American Legion in Wrentham and served as Sergeant-at-arms of the Womens Auxiliary. Upon retirement and relocation to Englewood, she was a well-known communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and a member of the New England Club. An active caregiver within the Englewood community during her thirty-two-year residency. Margaret is survived by her daughter Mary (Jeff) Brown of Lake Worth, FL; sons: William (Rosemary) Dias of Englewood, FL; Brian (Cindi) Dias of Silver Point, TN; Glenn (Valerie) Dias of Windham, ME; Son in-law William Proper, Tamarac, FL; Katha Valence, Boynton Beach, FL. Ten grandchildren: Adrian (Dan) Mattina, Lisa (Ry an) Gates, Alison Dias, Bradley Dias, Carla (Dylan) Janosik, Elena Dias, Emily and Angela Brown, Jeffrey Brown, Carter Dias. Six great-grandchildren: Hope, Joy, Rosalynn, Felicity, Grace, and Wesley. She is also survived by her three beloved brothers: John Padula, James Padula, both of Franklin, MA and Charles (MaryEllen) Padula of Northport, FL and sister-in-law Madeline Padula. She is preceded in death by her husband William Dias; sons: Stephen J and Robert E. Dias; her mother Pauline Padula, sisters: Ann Padula, Theresa (Edward) Poles; brothers: Dominic (Lucy), Anthony, Raymond (Janet), Joseph, Frank (Jeanette), Alfred and Ronald Padula. Sisters in law: Sheila and Linda Padula. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewood fh.com. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Marys Church in Franklin, Massachusetts followed by a celebration of her life.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019