|
|
Natalie A. Caldwell, 78, of Franklin, Ma passed away peacefully on March 9th at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Caldwell who recently passed away in January. They shared 51 years of marriage together, 48 years of which were spent living in Franklin, Ma. where they raised their three daughters. Natalie is survived by her loving children Karen Dion of Norton, Ma., Gail Norton (Mark) of Cumberland, RI., Cheryl (Billy) of Millville Ma. and her cherished grandchildren Adam Dion, Emma Gilchrist, William Norton and Erin Norton. Natalie is also survived by her siblings Judith R. Sullivan (Michael) of Umatilla, FL., Douglas G. Richards (Lisa) of Bow, NH, David C. Richards (Laurie) of San Miguel dAllende, Mxico. a loving extended family and many friends including lifelong friend Joyce Simard of Land OLakes, FL. whom she referred to as my other sister. Natalie was born and raised in Concord, NH where she graduated from Concord High School class of 1958. She was the daughter of the late Estelle P. And Charles B. Richards. After high school Natalie moved to Boston, Ma where she met Bill, the love of her life and worked many years for the Arnold Advertising Agency where she developed her lifelong passion for photography. As she raised her own three daughters, Natalie spent many years as a nanny for several local families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Thursday March 14th, at 9am from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square at 10 am. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7 pm In lieu of flowers Natalie would be most pleased for donations made in her name to the Franklin Senior Center 10 Daniel McCahill St. Franklin, MA 02038 where she volunteered for many years. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019