Yvette (Eve) Phelan, age 88, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2019 at the Thomas Upham House in Medfield after a decade long battle with Alzheimers Disease. Eve was born on March 24, 1930 in Fort Kent, ME, the eldest of five children of Charles and Laura (Gauvin) Pelletier. Eve is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, James Phelan; three daughters and one son-in-law, Bonnie Fratus, Cindy Ladue, Charleen (Phelan) Belcher and Kent Belcher; six grandchildren, Patrick Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Diana Frascella, Nicole LaPointe, Bridget Belcher and Ian Belcher; nine great grandchildren; two siblings, Nelson Pelletier and Una May Lord. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Laura Pelletier; brothers, Clifford Pelletier and Warren Pelletier. A working career that spanned over fifty years began at Lockwood Mills in Waterville, ME, continued to Hannahs Restaurant and The Lord Fox both in Foxboro, MA while she raised her family. She retired from the finance department of the Motorola Corporation in Mansfield, MA. Well thought of by those she worked with, she earned their respect and admiration. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Eve was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She enjoyed music, especially big bands, attending concerts, playing bingo, political debate, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Family was always her first priority and life-long delight. Nothing made her more proud than relishing in her familys successes and milestones. She could always be found at recitals, performances, recognitions and celebrations. We will miss her every day. The family expresses appreciation to staff and volunteers of the Thomas Upham House in Medfield, hospice staff, and those who participated in her care. A funeral service will be held at St. Judes Catholic Church in Norfolk Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Visitation is at Oteri Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019