Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Shir Tikvah
34 Vine Street
Winchester, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
residence
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
residence
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kemp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Kemp Obituary
James Jim Kemp, 69, of Medford entered eternal rest February 11, 2019. Raised in Buffalo, NY, hes resided in Medford since 2009, formerly of Acton and Winchester. He worked as the Sales Director for Steelcase office furniture. Jim was the devoted husband of Susan (Shultz); beloved father of Jonathan and his wife Kelly Kemp and Aaron and his wife Jacqui Kemp; adored grandfather of Jack, Hannah, and Ryan; and dear brother of Margaret Wheaton. Service at Temple Shir Tikvah 34 Vine Street, Winchester on Wednesday February 13 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Wayland. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Wednesday from 6-8PM and Thursday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or to Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now