Robbie Rocco Bonfiglio, died on January 21, 2019, at 8 years young. Robbie imagined becoming a super villain scientist inventor that would one day rule the world with his best buddy and sidekick Papa. Robbies imagination was clever and his humor quick-witted. He was a self-proclaimed genius and we witnessed how his amazing intelligence allowed him to adapt to any situation. Robbies unabashed honesty revealed his ferociously courageous spirit. He laughed loudly, he danced wildly and he loved his family. Each day over the past 8-plus years we have fallen more and more in love with him and will continue to do so. He fought hard, we gave him our best, and although he never became a super villain he will forever be our biggie boy, our love boy, our toughie, our scientist-inventor, our hero. Robbie is survived by his younger sisters, Brookie Bear and Leah (his googly bear), as well as his proud parents Erin and Paul, his Papa Bob, grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and Godparents. We give special thanks to all of his providers at Boston Childrens Hospital who cared so deeply and skillfully for our Robbie. Everyone was amazing but a special gratitude extends to our second home on 11 South MICU. Without them we would never have come this far. Please send donations in Robbies memory to Boston Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019