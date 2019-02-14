Home

Clifford A. Fraser

Clifford A. Fraser Obituary
Clifford A. Cliff Fraser, 89, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away January 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following an unexpected illness. Born in Canfield, OH, Cliff served in the US Air Force for over 20 years obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal for his service in Vietnam. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. After his military retirement he started his own business, Fraser Woodworking in Sandwich, MA. He is survived by his daughters, Eileen Fraser of Fort Wayne, IN and Joanne R. (Robert Fullerton) Fraser-Woods of Fort Wayne, IN; his sons, Thomas R. (Ester) Fraser of Merced, CA and Scott A Fraser of Mashpee, MA; four grandchildren; brothers, Charles Fraser of Littleton, CO and Clare Fraser of Wellsville, OH; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly A. (Supple) Fraser; parents, Hugh Fraser and Ruth (Burbick) Fraser Dotson; and sister, Helen Tufft. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the s Project or to the Alzheimers Associa- tion. There will be no services or visitation at the familys request. To sign the online guestbook and leave a message or share a memory or watch a short video celebrating his life go to www. mccombandsons.com.
Published in Bourne Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019
