Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DAmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph K. DAmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph K. DAmore Obituary
Joseph Kelly DAmore, 59, of Acton, MA, son of M. Sarah (McFadden) and Robert E. DAmore succumbed Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019 at the LifeCare of Acton facility foll- owing a ten-year battle with cancer and collateral complications. Joe is survived by his parents, his step mother Christine, his daughter Renee D'Amore of Wellesley and granddaughter Genevieve D'Amore, sisters Catherine D'Amore and Donna D'Amore of Allentown, PA., along with many cousins. Visiting hours are Saturday, March 2nd from 1 - 4 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. A service will follow at 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers are greatly appreciated, or those who wish may make memorial donations in Joe's name to or organization. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit Joe's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now