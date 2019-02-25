|
Joseph Kelly DAmore, 59, of Acton, MA, son of M. Sarah (McFadden) and Robert E. DAmore succumbed Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019 at the LifeCare of Acton facility foll- owing a ten-year battle with cancer and collateral complications. Joe is survived by his parents, his step mother Christine, his daughter Renee D'Amore of Wellesley and granddaughter Genevieve D'Amore, sisters Catherine D'Amore and Donna D'Amore of Allentown, PA., along with many cousins. Visiting hours are Saturday, March 2nd from 1 - 4 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. A service will follow at 4 P.M. at the funeral home. Flowers are greatly appreciated, or those who wish may make memorial donations in Joe's name to or organization. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit Joe's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019