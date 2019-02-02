|
Katherine Mae (Messier) Vaillancourt, age 77, a resident of Lowell and former resident of Acton and Plum Island passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 24, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Roland H. Vaillancourt, to whom she was married for 52 years. She was born in New Bedford on August 16, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Roberts) Messier. She attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, where she was a member of the color guard. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Lowell (UMass) and her master's degree in Education from Merrimack College in North Andover. Prior to her retirement, Katherine was employed as a paralegal for the Russell and Bernard Law Firm in Methuen. She began her career as a special education teacher for the Fall River school system. Following her career as a teacher she, along with her husband, were the owners and operators of Vaillancourt Catering for many years. She then went on and worked for Bentley College for several years. During her time living in Acton with her family, Katherine was very active in her community, especially at St. Bernard Church in Concord, where she was a CCD teacher. She was also very involved with anything that had to do with her children, such as being a Girl Scout Leader and a Band Parent. Katherine was a prolific quilter and knitter, an avid reader, and an expert cruciverbalist. She also enjoyed going to the beach, especially on Plum Island. Her greatest joy however was spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Katherine is survived by her son, Peter Vaillancourt and his wife Karen of Acton; her two daughters, Hilary OMalley of West Barnstable and Molly Lyttle and her husband Keith of Watertown; seven grandchildren, Sadie, Kimbal, Matty, Lindsey, Ryan, Maeve, and Aren; her sister, Elizabeth Messier of Medford; two nephews, Ronald St.Onge of MA and Robert Hatch of NH; and a niece Jill Pakus of NH. She was also the sister of the late Joseph Messier. It being the family's wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Katherine's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, February 9th at 11:30 AM at Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Bernard Church), 12 Monument Sq. in Concord. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Katherine's memory to the Greater Lowell YMCA, 35 YMCA Dr., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Mckenna-Ouellette Funeral Home,
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019