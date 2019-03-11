|
Paul Daniel Ohrman, 96, of Boxborough, MA, passed away peacefully Saturday March 9, 2019. Husband of the late Alice I. (Roland) Ohrman, he is survived by two children: Kristine Ohrman Young and Timothy Paul Ohrman and their families; a brother Clyde Ohrman; and a large extended family. A memorial service is tentatively planned for Saturday, March 30th at the Faith Evangelical Free Church, 54 Hosmer St. in Acton. Once confirmed, details and a full obituary will be in the next edition of The Beacon and on Mr. Ohrmans memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019