Russell L. Vigliotti, 40, of Shirley, MA passed away unexpectedly due to complications related to an upper respiratory infection on February 4, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Leominster, he was the son of the late Louis H. Vigliotti, Jr. and Grace Coy. Russell was known for his kindness, generosity, and easy-going nature. He developed an appreciation for nature and outdoor activities as an active participant in the Boy Scouts as a child, which appreciation he carried through into adulthood. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, camping and other outdoor activities. At the same time, he was an avid gamer. Many hikers in north central Massachusetts know Russell as the founder/leader of the "Wednesday Night Hikers" at Wachusett Mountain, where he introduced others to the joy of nature and exploring the outdoors. Russell attended Acton-Boxborough High School. He was the owner/operator of the family business, Middlesex Water Service, which his father and grandfather had operated before him. Russell was happy and proud to take the helm of the family business and worked hard in recent years to expand the business. Russells dog, Rex, was always by his side, whether riding next to Russell as he drove to a job site for work or climbing Mt. Washington. Russell is survived by his mother, Grace (Coy) Fernlund and her current husband Michael; siblings, Valerie Vigliotti, Jeffrey and wife Jessica Vigliotti, Richard Vigliotti and fiance Michael Stantial, Vanessa Vigliotti and fiance John Fenton; and 2 nieces, Lindsay and Sophia Vigliotti. His family will receive guests on Friday February 15th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. All are invited to attend his funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday February 16th at 10am followed by burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club at AMC, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or https://www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift. Memorial page: www.actonfuneralhome.com
