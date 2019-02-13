Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
72 Washington Street
Weymouth Landing, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Spero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. Spero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret L. Spero Obituary
Margaret Louise (Barry) Spero, age 95, recently of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, after a long illness on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born in Boston to the late Joseph B. and Margaret (Devine) Barry, who had immigrated from Ireland. Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of the former Girls High School and had taken courses at Boston University. She had lived in Braintree for forty-two years before moving to Norwell in 2015. Margaret was a homemaker who was devoted to her family and her faith. She had also worked as the secretary for the family masonry business. She was a wonderful woman who touched many lives with her beautiful smile and her loving nature. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Spero. Devoted mother of Marianne Spero Patarino and her husband Frank of Norwell, Michael J. Spero, Jr., Braintree Police Department, Retired and his wife Debbie of Braintree, and Margaret Spero Lutz and her husband Eric of Canton. Loving grandmother of Alexandra and Frank Patarino, Justin Murphy, Mark, Julie, and Derek Lutz. Much loved sister of the late Mary K. Barry. Dear sister-in-law of Lydia Spero of Lexington. Niece of the late Monsignor William J. Devine. Cousin of Monsignor Michael Devine of Clearwater, Florida and late Reverend William G. Devine, SJ. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, February 16, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Margarets memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 or to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now