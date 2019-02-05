Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington Street
Braintree, MA
View Map
Robert B. Falvey Obituary
Robert B. Falvey, age 75, of East Falmouth, formerly of Sharon and Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Vibra Hospital of Southeastern Massachusetts in New Bedford, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Dorchester, to the late John G. and Marie U. (Salvi) Falvey. He was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Dorchester High School, Class of 1961. He had lived in East Falmouth for ten years, Sharon for ten years and earlier, over twenty years in Braintree. He was the retired president of Share New England in Canton for twenty years and previously had worked as an executive manager for Sears, Roebuck and Company in Boston and Philadelphia for over twenty-five years. Bob enjoyed gardening, the ocean and the beach. He and his late wife, Nancy loved travelling and going on cruises. Most of all, Bob delighted in spending time with family and friends. Beloved husband for many years of the late Nancy (Devin) Falvey. Devoted brother of Daniel J. Falvey and his wife Jean of Walpole, John G. Falvey and his wife Barbara of West Palm Beach, Florida, Richard F. Falvey and Lorraine Puglisi of Quincy. Very special cousin of Lori (DiBernardini) Jackson and her husband John of Braintree. Brother-in-law of Elia Falvey of East Boston. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, February 9, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019
