Gary P. Clinton passed away on March 9, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ on December 14, 1946 to Edward J. and Helen K. Clinton. He grew up in New Hartford, NY. He graduated from Boston College with a degree in accounting and he earned his CPA certification from New York State. He also worked in real estate asset management until moving to Cape Cod. He was active in Orleans town politics. He was also a member of the Orleans Town Hall Building Committee. He was also a member of the choir at both the Federated Church of Orleans and St Joan of Arc Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar, working outdoors and bike riding. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Helen. He is survived by his partner Jane, brother Steve and his partner Beverly, brother John and his wife Cathy, nephew Joshua and his wife Sarah and their children; Alexander and Eleanor, nephew Benjamin and his wife Kristin and their children; Dane and Michael, and niece Ashley, along with numerous friends. Burial will be private. Donations in Garys name can be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com .
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019