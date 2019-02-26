|
Janet Alice Bell Besse passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2019. She was born in Yonkers, NY on June 26, 1940 to Emerson H. Bell, Sr. and Alice Walters Bell. In 1976 she moved to Orleans, MA. She lived with her mother and their beloved dog, Cinder, and worked at Livingstons Drug Store for many years. She met her future husband Albion Besse and they were married in 1988. Albion showed Janet the world. They enjoyed traveling and made many extensive trips to the Far East and Western Pacific. They also enjoyed walking on the beach, collecting sea shells, feeding all the Cape wildlife and shopping on the Cape. She was preceded in death by her husband Albion Besse, her parents, her brother Emerson H. Bell Jr., her stepson William Besse and step daughter Camilla Ertel. She is survived by her nephews Joseph Bell of Virginia Beach, VA; Garrett Bell, of Middletown, DE; stepson Bryant Besse, Orleans, MA; sister-in-law Jane Ann Bell, Middletown, DE; grandchildren, grand nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet requested there be no funeral service. The family requests any memorials be donated to the donors favorite charity in Janets name.
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019