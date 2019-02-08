|
Jean Munsey Lai, 76, formally of Orleans, MA. passed 1/16/19, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Gardner and Mary Munsey and her husband Douglas Lai. She is survived by her three sons: Douglas, wife Christine, grandson Kai of Ft Lauderdale, FL; Bret, wife Brandy, grandchildren Zoe and Van of Ft. Myers, FL; Curt, wife Nathania, grandsons Barry and Caleb, of Margate, FL, sisters Ronnie Jamieson and Christie Turner of Orleans, MA and many nieces and nephews. Jean grew up in Orleans graduating in 1960the first class to graduate under the new name of Nauset Regional High School. During her high school years Jean, with her sisters, Ronnie and Christie, sang together in many variety and talent shows in the Orleans area. She loved to sing and always remembered the words to those great songs of the 50s and 60s. Jean also loved to dance and with a classmate performed a rock n roll act at various variety shows. Jean moved to Fort Lauderdale with her family in 1968. She worked for the Plantation Police Department for 17 years as an emergency operator. Upon her retirement, she moved to Fort Myers, FL. A celebration of her life to be held in the spring.
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019