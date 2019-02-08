|
Cambridge, MA: Mette Mathiesen Strong, 88, died peacefully January 24th. Born in Oslo, Norway, Mette came to the U.S. on a scholarship to Scripps College, met and married an American, Peter Strong. They raised 6 childrenin CT, but soon after their divorce Mette came to live in Chatham, MA,where she was a Social Worker and had an office in Orleans. Mette is survived by her children: Karin, Bente, Ingrid, Berit, Leif and Finn Strong,and 9 grand children: Stig and Brynn Strong, Bashir and Zahra Siddique,Sarah and Christopher Ritter, Maya Thompson, Teya and Nora Strong.
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019