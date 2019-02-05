|
Paul J. Alarie, 89, of Eastham and formerly of Worcester and Longmeadow, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1929 to Henry and Annette Alarie. He was the beloved husband of Mary Theresa (Anger) for 67 years, and dedicated father of Giselle (Wayne) Claxton, Mark (Donna) Alarie, David (Ellen) Alarie, and Suzanne (Holger Papke) Shepard. He was the cherished grandfather to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His family could not have loved him more. His favorite time of year was Cape Week at the Alarie Compound every 4th of July week and he just loved it when four generations got together over the years for family bonding. He graduated from Assumption Prep and graduated from Boston University in 1950. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy, serving actively during the Korean Conflict and as a reserve member for 27 years. He was very active in his Catholic faith, serving as a lector and extraordinary minister. He was extremely involved in charity work on Cape Cod during retirement, serving others through his work with the multiple organizations such as the Kiwanis, Elks, and others. He volunteered for E.F.F.I., as well as the Theater of the Performing Arts. One of his proudest moments was the honor of being recognized as 2006-2007 Kiwanian of the Year for lower cape. Paul and Teresa were also the Eastham Windmill weekend honorees in 2015. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday February 12, 2019 from 4- 6 pm at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way Orleans, MA. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 10 am at the St Joan of Arc Church, Orleans, MA. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. He is also survived by his sisters, Claire (Edgar) Gilbert, and Madeleine Desy, and many nieces and nephews. He was previously deceased by his sister Jeanne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Vincent de Paul at St Joan of Arc Church, 61 Canal Rd, Orleans, MA, 02653 or a . For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019