Nickerson Funeral Home
340 Main Street
Wellfleet, MA 02667
(508) 349-3441
For more information about
Priscilla Anderson
A long-time resident of Wellfleet, Priscilla E. Anderson, age 86, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Seashore Point in Provincetown. The daughter of Sven and Esther Anderson, Priscilla grew up in West Roxbury, which remained her home during a successful career as legal secretary. Priscilla and her sister Dorothy vacationed for many years on the Outer Cape before purchasing the residence in Wellfleet that eventually became their cherished home in retirement. Marked by gentle humility and a wry sense of humor, Priscilla relished swimming in the Bay, reading and, most especially, walking with her dogs around the Marina and elsewhere in the town she loved. Predeceased by her parents and sister, Priscilla will be sorely missed by her friends. Burial arrangements are private. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019
