Ralph Harbeck, 89, of Brewster, MA passed away on Jan. 31, 2019. He was born on Jan. 11, 1930 in Cuba, NY to Maurice and Gertrude Van Fleet Harbeck and was raised in Black Creek, New York. On August 21, 1954, he married Virginia Emerson Harbeck, who survives. Mr. Harbeck graduated from Cuba Central School in 1947, where he was an outstanding athlete. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in l952 where he played Varsity Basketball and Baseball. He served in the U.S. Army in West Germany from 1952-1954. In 1958, he received his Master's Degree in Education from Syracuse University. He taught Physical Education in Panama Central School, Panama, NY for 3 years and at Cuba Central School, Cuba, NY for 28 years, retiring in 1985. During his tenure at Cuba Central School he served as Athletic Director and coached Baseball, Football, Track, and Boys and Girls Basketball, where his teams earned many League and Section V Championships. He officiated high school basketball and football and served on many Allegany County and New York State Section V Athletic Committees. The recipient of many athletic awards, including the Paul Vienna Memorial Award for his many years of successful coaching and dedication to athletics in Allegany County, Mr. Harbeck was also inducted into the Allegany County Athletic Association's Hall of Fame. In 1992, Mr. and Mrs. Harbeck moved to Cape Cod, where they were members of the Captains Golf Course and chaired the Nauset Newcomers Social Committee. They also enjoyed traveling extensively. Mr. Harbeck became very active in Senior Slow-Pitch Softball on Cape Cod and in Daytona Beach Shores, FL, where he managed teams and played on many tournament travel teams. In 2004, he was recruited by Moe's Raiders, a National Tournament Team based in Manassas, VA. This team, which included top players from the Eastern US, won the National Title in Plano, TX, and Mr. Harbeck was named All-American Short-Stop. He was inducted into the Cape Cod Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2012. Ralph's zest for life, positive outlook, passion for sports, and fervor for excellence enriched the lives of his students, team mates, friends,and family. Quick with a joke and always ready with a captivating story, he was a force of energy who enjoyed life immensely. Mr. Harbeck was predeceased by his siblings, Elsie Schulz, Floyd Harbeck and Raymond Harbeck. He is survived by his daughters Allison Beavan (Leslie Beavan] of Orleans, MA, and Amy Harbeck (Bola Talabi) of Brewster, MA, and by his grandchildren Brittany Conant, Bradley Conant, Faouzi Talabi, and Abdel Talabi who all loved him dearly. Many thanks are given to his loving caregivers Olga, Jan, Lyndia, Liz, Maria, Renee, Maureen and the entire Broadreach Hospice family. The family will hold private services at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Ralph Harbeck Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Amy Harbeck, 369 Lund Farm Way, Brewster, MA 02631. The scholarship will be given annually to a graduating athlete of Cuba Rushford Central School.
Published in The Cape Codder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019