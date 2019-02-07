|
Doris M. Leger, 95, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the husband of the late Edgar Leger. Born November 7, 1923, in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph St. John and Rose (Begnoche) St. John. She is survived by her children, Denis P. Leger and his wife Cathie of Bridgewater and Donna I. Brisebois and her husband David of Fla.; her grandchildren, Phil Leger, Greg Leger, Amber Brisebois, Adam Brisebois and David Brisebois. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late David Leger. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Basil Chapel on the Campus of Bridgewater State University, 122 Park Ave., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
