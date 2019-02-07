Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Leger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Leger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Leger Obituary
Doris M. Leger, 95, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the husband of the late Edgar Leger. Born November 7, 1923, in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph St. John and Rose (Begnoche) St. John. She is survived by her children, Denis P. Leger and his wife Cathie of Bridgewater and Donna I. Brisebois and her husband David of Fla.; her grandchildren, Phil Leger, Greg Leger, Amber Brisebois, Adam Brisebois and David Brisebois. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late David Leger. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Basil Chapel on the Campus of Bridgewater State University, 122 Park Ave., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.