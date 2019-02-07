|
Mary J. Stabile, 98, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late Gabriel M. Stabile. Born July 3, 1920, in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Salemi and Vincenza (DeMarco) Salemi. Raised in Chelsea, she graduated from Chelsea High School. Mary was a customer service representative for Bay Bank in Cambridge for 20 years, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed exercise and was a member of various fitness groups, and an avid reader. Mary was also a member of Bible Study and Grief Group at Brookville Baptist Church and a benefactor of . She was also a longtime communicant of St. Ann Church. She is survived by her children, Richard Sergi and Joan M. (Sergi) DeBeasi. Mary was also the sister of Jennie Ciccolo and the late Joseph Picone and Louis Salemi; she is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday at 10 a.m. thence to St. Ann's Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bridgewater Independent from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019