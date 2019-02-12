|
|
Sophie Fritz (Needleman) of Maryland, formerly of Brookline. Entered into rest February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Fritz. Devoted mother of Marshall Fritz and Priscilla Adler and her husband Allen. Loving sister of the late Robert, Joseph, William and Stanley Needleman. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy Robert Adler. Services were held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St. BROOKLINE on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, with interment following at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Expressions of sympathy in Sophies memory may be donated to Hadassah, 200 Reservoir St., Suite #203, Needham, MA 02491 or Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02446.
Published in The Brookline Tab from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019