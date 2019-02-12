|
|
Jessica L. Neighbor of Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019, surrounded by the love and care of her family and friends. She was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Teresa S. Neighbor and James Edward Neighbor III. She was the loving sister of Elizabeth Travis Ward and her husband Brian J. Ward of Atlanta, Georgia, and a beloved aunt to their daughters Lila and Aislin. Jess is also survived by her aunts Marie-Dolores Solano, Louisa Solano, Cecilia Solano, Karina OMalley, and their families, as well as Sue and Bob Neighbor and their children. She will be much missed by her many friends from coast to coast. Jess graduated from The Pilot School within the Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School, as well as Barnard College. In recent years she was a visual artist and a massage therapist in Santa Monica, California. She derived great pleasure from exploring nature, exercising, taking care of others, doing Yoga, and spending time with her beloved adopted dog Necia. Jess will be remembered for her generosity, creativity, quirky humor, intelligence, energetic nature, and her inner and outer beauty. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a Celebration of Life service at The Friends Meeting at Cambridge Quaker Meeting House at 5 Longfellow Park, Cambridge, MA 02138, on Monday February 18. The memorial service will be from 1 to 3 pm in the Meeting House, followed by a reception from 3 to 5 pm in the Friends Room. All who knew Jess are welcome. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider sending a donation to the or an animal rescue organization. To honor Jess, please continue to share kindness towards others and go on long walks with the people you love.
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019