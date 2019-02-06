|
Leigh S. Litchfield, 60 of Cambridge passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019, surrounded by the love and care of her family and friends. She was raised in Hanover, the daughter of the late Paul and Thelma Litchfield. She was the loving sister of Paul and his wife Beverly Litchfield of Hanover, Beth Litchfield of Kingston and the late Susan Keller and her surviving husband George of Florida. Treasured Auntie Leigh to Laura Drew of Newburg, MO, Thomas Keller of Rockland, Brad Litchfield of Quincy and Kelly Burden of Halifax. Also survived by her Aunt Lauretta Stead of Bedford, MA , seven great nephews and nieces and an abundance of friends. Leigh worked as a sales clerk for many years at Masses Hardware, Cambridge. Leigh enjoyed her arts and crafts, music, gardening, cooking for her friends and family and she derived great pleasure and love taking care of many of her friends pets and especially her beloved Madel. Leigh will be remembered for her generosity, joyful smile and her gentle and loving spirit. The family will receive friends and loved ones at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. RT 53 Hanover on Saturday, February 2, 2019 12PM to 2PM, with a memorial service at 2PM. Also, to acknowledge her Cambridge friends, A Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, between 2PM - 6PM at Paddys Lunch, 260 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA. All who knew Leigh are welcome. Please consider in lieu of flowers, sending a donation to any donation-funded animal rescue organization of your choosing. To honor Leigh please continue to share warm and giving kindness to one another. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.Sullivan FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cambridge Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019