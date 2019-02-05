|
|
Peter Danforth Colburn, of Hingham, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 86. He was the husband of Louise Colburn; father of Peter D Colburn Jr. and Thomas H. Colburn; grandfather of Lindsay, Kelly, Emma and Matthew Colburn. Peter was born November 20, 1932, in Natick. Currently living in Hingham, he previously resided in Stoughton, Harpswell, and Brunswick, Maine. Peter graduated from Bowdoin College, class of 1954. He was employed at JE Gould (Portland, Maine) and Gilman Bros. (Dorchester). He volunteered as town meeting representative in Stoughton, Harpswell, Maine Planning Board, and Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham. A memorial service will be held at Saint John the Evangelist, 172 Main Street, Hingham, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Peter can be sent to the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, www.mchpp.org For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com.
Published in The Canton Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019