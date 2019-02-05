|
Phyllis E. (Robinson) Opper of Brockton entered into rest on February 4, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Edward Opper and Nathan Workman, she was the devoted mother of Neal Opper and his wife Cheryl and Russell Opper; loving sister of the late Bernard, Selma, and Sumner; cherished grandmother of Lindsay Accardi and her husband Sal. Services will be at Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton Street, Sharon, on Wednesday, February 6, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance will be announced. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to School on Wheels, 100 Laurel Street, Suite 121, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 or at Sowma.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Canton Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019