Ellen Frances (Smith) Horton, age 83 of Carver, passed away at home surrounded by family on January 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Michael Horton. She was the loving mother of Fred Horton Jr. and his wife Ann Marie of Carver, Michael Horton and his wife Phyllis of Bridgewater, Florence Taylor of Chapel Hill, Fla., and Richard Horton and his partner Don of St. Pete, Fla. She was the sister of Richard Smith of Kingston, Florence Duff of Plymouth and the late Charles Smith, George Smith, and Geraldine Halliday. She also leaves fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Ellen was born March 13, 1935, in Plymouth, to Charles and Edith Louise (Woodbury) Smith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation, to pay their respects and share in remembrance of Ellen at the family's home, 11 Center Street, Carver, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, and Monday, February 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 41 Westerly Road, Plymouth, followed by burial in Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Carver Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019