|
|
Margot A. (Ventura) Simmons, age 56, of Middleborough, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Morton Hospital in Taunton. Born in Middleborough, she grew up in the Rock Village section of Middleborough and was a graduate of Middleborough High School, Class of 1980. For over 25 years, Margot worked at the Mockingbird Hill Tree and Lawn Care in Lakeville. She actively played blooperball, was an active motorcycle enthusiast and loved her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Margot was also an avid ski instructor at Blue Hills in Canton for 28 years. She was an extremely giving person, loved life and her family. Margot will be missed. Margot was the beloved wife of Thomas Simmons; loving daughter of Robert and Ann (Freidenfeld) Ventura of Middleborough; devoted sister of Scott Ventura and his wife DJ of Wareham; dear aunt of Sarah May Macutkiewicz, Leavitt Simmons III, and the late Daniel Ventura; great-aunt of Aidan Ventura; dear daughter-in-law of Leavitt Simmons of Lakeville and the late May Simmons. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment services will follow at the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, Plymouth Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Margot's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, to send flowers or directions, please visit our new web site, www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2019