|
|
Richard S. Nantais, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on January 30, 2019. Richard was born March 17, 1931, to Ethel Stone and Stanford Nantais in Cranston, R.I. He spent 29 years at his family's dairy farm. He loved the time he spent on the farm and often spoke of how much it influenced his life. Richard graduated from Cranston High School, where he met his first wife, Mildred B. Reading. They were married in 1952 in Cranston, R.I. Together they had three children, Stanford Richard, Beth Anne, and Kenneth Howard. They became residents of Carver in 1972. Then, in 1978, Richard and Mildred bought the Main Street Garage a.k.a. The Power House, in downtown Carver. Richard was actively involved in the Masons for most of his adult life. He was raised to the decree of Master Mason at the Mount Vernon Lodge in Rhode Island in 1953. He later became a Worshipful Master of the Mayflower Lodge in Middleboro. Along with his wife Mildred, Richard was also active with the Order of the Eastern Star and the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, where many of the girls knew him as "Dad Nantais". Mildred passed away in 1994 after over 40 years of marriage. Richard officially retired in 1996, but he continued to work part-time driving a school bus for the town of Carver, which he really enjoyed. In 2000, Richard married his second wife, Barbara. They shared their lives together in faith and love, combining each other's families and enjoying mutual interests and time with friends. They also loved to spend time together at their favorite vacation spot on Vinalhaven Island, Maine. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Stanford and Kenny; his daughter, Beth; nine grandchildren, Shane, Amanda, Julie, Erin, Courtney, Cadence, Bridget, Charles and Aliza; four great-grandchildren; and his stepchildren, Judy, David and Angela, and their five children. Donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 4, at the United Parish in Carver, at 10 a.m. Interment will directly follow at the Central Cemetery, Carver.
Published in Carver Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019