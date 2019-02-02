|
Steven Mazzilli, age 65, of Middleborough, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at his home. Steven was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, the son of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Wuetchner) Mazzilli. He grew up in Carver and graduated from the Bristol Aggie Agricultural High School in Dighton, Class of 1971. For many years, Steven worked as a farmer and then went on to own and operate his firewood processing plant, retiring in 2007. He loved cross country running, marathons, bowling, joking with people, dining out, travelling and vacationing on cruises. Steven lived for his grandchildren and especially loved playing with them whenever possible. Three days before his passing, Steve ran three miles; a true story, just ask Darrell. Steven was the beloved husband of Kathie A. (Hebert) Mazzilli for 46 years; devoted father of Angelina Carlozzi and her husband Joe of Middleborough, Steven Mazzilli Jr. and his wife Kim of Florida and Jennifer McMahon and her husband Garison of Florida; loving grandfather of Aidan, Noah, Ava and Ariel; dear brother of Nick Mazzilli and his wife Mary of Abington, Diane Grey and her husband Rick of Plympton, Ken Mazzilli and Maureen of Wareham and Maryann Mazzilli of East Bridgewater. Steven is also survived by Linda and Donnie, Sandy and the late Tony, Barbara and Ron and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A great man, loved and missed by many. Visiting hours will be held at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. followed by his funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Steven's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences, to send flowers and directions, please visit our new web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Carver Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019