|
|
Doris R. McNulty, age 98, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2018. She accomplished much and was loved by all. Doris (Clancy) was raised in Boston, graduating from Simmons College in 1941 with a degree in Library Sciences. She served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, managing the technical library at the Quincy Shipyard and later working on Naval electronic countermeasures in Washington, DC. After the war, she worked at a radio station in New York city, before returning home to Dorchester where she met her husband, Denis M. McNulty, who returned from serving in the U.S. Air Force in Italy. Denis went on to graduate from Lowell Tech while Doris worked as a traveling librarian, driving the "Book Mobile" across SE Mass., providing access to more books for local, town libraries. They settled down in Cohasset and raised their 3 children, Peter, David and Susan. Doris' love of books and reading reflected the avid intellectual curiosity that she had for her many pursuits and pleasures. She was the school librarian at Deer Hill School in Cohasset, as well as being an active member in the League of Women Voters, the Discussion Club, the Cohasset Garden Club, Paul Pratt Memorial Library Trustee, and president of FISH, a local volunteer service. Doris also loved music, most especially opera and the BSO, enjoying many years of performances with her Simmons "sisters". Denis predeceased Doris on Nov. 3, 2012. She spent her remaining years enjoying time with her family and friends, still reading newspapers and books every day. Doris leaves behind her grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin, Kevin, Kylie, Christopher, Ashley, Aly, Josie and Juliet. To her great enjoyment, she was able to meet her 1st great-grandchild, Sam, 4 months old, flying in from Calif. Doris passed away at the Pat Roche Hospice House after a short hospitalization for pneumonia. Her parting words to her grandchildren were, "Read, read, read." She is survived by son Peter McNulty of Malibu, CA, son David McNulty of Bluffton, SC and daughter Susan Racette of Scituate. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Anthonys Parish in Cohasset at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please donate to the Pat Roche Hospice House of Hingham or the Paul Pratt Memorial library. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10, 2019