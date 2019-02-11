Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthonys Church
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodside Cemetery
Cohasset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mullaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia S. Mullaney


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia S. Mullaney Obituary
Patricia S. (Trudeau) Mullaney, age 84, of Plymouth, formerly a long-time resident of Cohasset, passed away on February 8, 2019 with her family by her side. Pat was born in South Weymouth on March 17, 1934. Daughter of the late Priscilla H. (Cormier) and Frank J. Trudeau. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul C. Mullaney in August 2004 and her beloved brother Edward Trudeau in January 2014. She was raised in Squantum, Mass. and was a 1951 graduate of North Quincy High School. Pat was lovingly known as the "Cake Lady" of the South Shore Community. She began her cake decorating at home and was noticed by Jessicas Catering and Arthur Roebucks Catering where she continued her career. She was the author of the 'Chubs Recipes' in the book Years of Great Cooking as well as in 1966 she founded the Cohasset Gourmet Club which continues to this day. In addition to all the times she spent cooking and baking, Pat was a retired caregiver to the Elderly Network. She enjoyed spending her time knitting, traveling, and most importantly surrounding herself with family and friends especially around the holidays. Pat was a devoted loving mother to 6 children. She leaves behind her son Frank and his wife Peg Mullaney of Norwalk, Conn., daughter Eileen and husband Tom Knudson of Truckee, Calif., daughter Nancy and husband Glen Colodny of Forest Hills, N.Y., daughter Maureen Johnston of Columbia, Md., daughter Beverly and husband Bill Collins of Tyngsboro, Mass., and son Brian and his wife Ann Mullaney of Marshfield, Mass.. Grandmother to Michael and Ben Mullaney, Kristen Aiemjoy, Chris and Alex Johnston, Bryn and Tai Colodny, Bill and Rachel Collins, and Brittany, Marissa and Matthew Mullaney. Great-Grandmother to Orion Aiemjoy and Mia Mullaney. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthonys Church, Cohasset, MA on Friday, Feb 15, 10 a.m., interment to be followed at the Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset, MA. Visiting hours will be at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. (across from St. Anthonys Church).
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now